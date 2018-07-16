Congress Women wing attacks Modi govt over women safety and empowerment

Sushmita Dev, President, AIMC pointed out that in spite of being in power in 21 states, the government has failed to set up fast-track courts. (File) Sushmita Dev, President, AIMC pointed out that in spite of being in power in 21 states, the government has failed to set up fast-track courts. (File)

The All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) on Monday issued a ‘chargesheet’ against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming the NDA government has completely failed to empower women and provide them safety.

Calling government’s assurance on women safety a ‘jumla’, President of AIMC Sushmita Dev, in a statement, said that the BJP referred to women as ‘Nation Builder’ in its 2014 manifesto, but “the commitment to Reservation for Women in Assemblies and Parliament stands breached.” “Despite an absolute majority in Lok Sabha and an assurance of support from Indian National Congress the bill has been stalled,” the statement added.

Dev, MP from Silchar, Assam also questioned the prime minister’s silence on growing incidents of women and children being raped and/or killed on the streets. She also mentioned the recent brutal gangrape and burning of a woman alive in Sabhal. She highlighted that BJP members continue to support the accused in Unnao and Kathua rapes. She added that even when girl students in the Prime Minister’s own constituency were beaten by male police officers, the prime minister remained silent.

Adding to the list of NDA government’s ‘failures’, AIMC pointed out that in spite of being in power in 21 states, the government has failed to set up fast-track courts in rape cases. Dev said, “In an answer to the Lok Sabha on March 28, 2018- the Minister of State for Law and Justice, P P Chaudhary informed that there are no fast track courts set up for the quick disposal of cases of crimes against women in Assam, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and many other states.”

In her tirade against BJP and its failure on women issue, Dev cited the recent trolling of Sushma Swaraj, adding that the party’s misogynist ideology wouldn’t even spare there own people. Asserting that people in power are behind those trolls, she wrote, “Rather attacks on women are encouraged as many of the most vicious and unrestrained trolls in social media today are ‘blessed’ being followed by the Prime Minister himself.”

The AIMC president said if the prime minister does come forward in the monsoon session and reply to those “charges”, then he will be assumed “guilty”.

Earlier in the day, Congress president Rahul Gandhi wrote to Modi seeking his support on passing the Women’s Reservation Bill in the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App