Congress will scrap farm laws if voted to power: Priyanka Gandhi

Hitting out at the Modi government for ignoring the interest of farmers, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday promised to abolish the new farm laws if her party is voted to power. Addressing the Kisan Mahapanchayat in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur, Gandhi said, “The three laws are demonic. Congress will scrap new farm laws if voted to power.”

Slamming the latest legislation that allows hoarding of agricultural products, the Congress General Secretary said, “In 1955, Jawaharlal Nehru had made laws against hoarding. But this law has been scrapped by the BJP govt. This new law will help the ‘Arabpatis’. They will decide the price of farmers’ produce.”

She said the party”s fight will continue till the laws are scrapped.

The rally is the first in a series of such farmers” meetings planned by the party in western Uttar Pradesh, a year before the assembly elections in the state.

When asked to comment on the Congress event, UP minister Anand Swarup Shukla said a “drama” is being enacted in the name of farmers.

He claimed that “gangs” opposing the government have gone international, and referred to tweets on the farmers’ protest by foreign celebrities. He asked Congress leaders to “oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but not the country”.

Law Minister Brijesh Pathak said the BJP government was committed to help farmers and termed Priyanka Gandhi’s tour an “eyewash”. “Some leaders just want to be in the limelight,” he added.

