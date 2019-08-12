Congress will not learn its lesson: Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sonia Gandhi as party chief

A day after the Congress chose Sonia Gandhi as its interim president, BJP national vice-president and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Sunday said the main opposition party is perpetuating dynastic politics.

“Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Atalji, Advaniji, Modiji, Amit Shahji. No one came from a family. But Congress will not learn its lesson. Or their leaders don’t have the strength,” he said at a press conference in Bhubaneswar.

“Amar bel ki tarah ek parivar par chadhkar hum rajneeti karenge (Like a parasitic creeper, we will hang on to one family and do our politics). But that family has lost its charisma. The public has rejected them. It would be better for them to opt for a new leadership,” Chouhan said.

The senior BJP leader was in Odisha on a two-day visit. At a time when the party is trying to boost its membership in the state, Chouhan renewed his party membership by enrolling from Khordha district.

Congress leader Narasingha Mishra hit back at Chouhan and the BJP. “I want to ask the ex-CM, have they been free of dynastic politics? Who is their mukhiya? Nagpur-based RSS. They dance to their tune. There are different types of dynastic control. Let them set their house in order first,” he told reporters.

Chouhan also did not spare the BJD government. In the press conference, he said, “As per PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, every farmer should receive Rs 6,000 (per annum). I want to ask the Odisha CM why the farmers’ list hasn’t been given to the Centre? If you have given KALIA money, why not the Centre’s funds?

On the cooperation between the BJP and BJD after the Lok Sabha polls, he said. “BJP will on its own steam strengthen its organisation (in Odisha) and proceed forward. If there are certain issues of national interest, then we take everyone along. In the case of Article 370, we also explained our position to Congress and asked them to support us. If BJD gave a Rajya Sabha seat or supported us on Article 370, we asked everyone for help. So whoever helped, we took it,” he said.

Senior BJD leader Sashi Bhushan Behera responded, “He should consider how appropriate it is to interfere on matters about Odisha. The state government is managing KALIA scheme. KALIA scheme has been hailed by 15th Finance Commission and many agricultural economists.”