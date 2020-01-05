UP: Congress will ensure justice, says Priyanka Gandhi to victims’ kin

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets the family of a victim in Meerut on Saturday. (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets the family of a victim in Meerut on Saturday. (PTI)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday met family members of those killed during protests against the new citizenship law in Meerut and Muzaffarnagar and asked local party leaders to help the families in filing cases against “police brutality”.

“The primary job of police is to ensure security of people and not to harass them, but we have seen a totally opposite face of law enforcers during the anti-CAA protests on December 20,” said Priyanka.

She met relatives of five persons who died during the protests in Meerut on December 20.

On December 24, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka had tried to meet the victims’ relatives, but they were not allowed to enter Meerut, with the local administration citing Section 144 restrictions in the town.

Brahmpuri Deputy SP Chakrapani Tripathi said on Saturday, “After getting the information that Priyankaji is coming to Meerut, we met her and told her that the same section was still in force under which she and Rahulji were sent back on December 24. We have no objection to them meeting people… as long as it does not create a law and order problem.”

Priyanka said she had sent a list of the victims of violence to Governor Anandiben Patel and hoped that they would get justice.

On Saturday, she visited the residence of a local party leader at Bhudbaral where relatives of those killed in the December 20 violence were called. The relatives told Priyanka that they were being targeted and sought help.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App