Congress issues whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs to be present for special Parliament sitting on April 16-18: ‘Most important’

In a circular, the party said: "Very important issues will be taken up for discussion and voting in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The Congress party Monday issued whip to all its MPs in Lok Sabha to be present for special sitting of the Parliament from April 16 to 18.

In a circular, the party said: “Very important issues will be taken up for discussion and voting in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Friday and Saturday i.e. 16th, 17th & 18th April, 2026.”

It requested all its members to remain present in the House from 11.00 am till its adjournment on all the three days, “without fail” and to support the party’s stand.

The party also mentioned that this may be treated as “MOST IMPORTANT”.