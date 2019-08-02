Congress welcomes SC order, hits out at BJP government on Unnao rape case

The Congress on Thursday said the BJP’s expulsion of the Unnao rape accused MLA was an acknowledgement of having “empowered” a criminal, and took a dig at the Modi government, asking why the “beti bachao beti padhao gang” was silent on the matter.

The party also hailed the Supreme Court order transferring all five cases registered in connection with the Unnao rape incident from a court in Uttar Pradesh to a court in the national capital.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “grateful to the SC for taking cognisance of the ‘Jungle Raj’ being unleashed in UP.” “The BJP finally acknowledges having empowered a criminal and takes some action to correct itself and move in the direction of justice for a young woman who has suffered immeasurably,” Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet, tagging a media report on the MLA’s expulsion from the BJP.

“The Supreme Court’s order is proof of the fact that neither the Adityanath government is capable of maintaining law and order, nor it is capable of punishing criminals,” Congress said.