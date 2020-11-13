Congress welcomes SC observations on liberty while granting bail to Arnab

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was released from Taloja Central Prison on Wednesday. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)

The Congress on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court’s observation on protecting the right to liberty while granting interim bail to Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and two others, who were arrested by the Maharashtra police in an alleged abetment to suicide case.

The party, however, pointed out that scores of individuals have been denied liberty because of delay in court hearings and the fact that High Courts do not seem to be on the same wavelength as the Supreme Court.

The Congress is part of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra. Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, who is also a veteran Congress leader, had represented the state of Maharashtra in the Supreme Court.

Addressing an AICC press conference, senior Congress leader and former union minister P Chidambaram said he was a “strong votary of liberty.”

“I particularly welcome the judgement of Justices (DY) Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee yesterday, the language of the judgment. It says that the Constitutional court must be vigilant about the liberty of individuals. You are right. Hundreds of individuals have been denied liberty, one because the cases are not heard early and two because the High Courts do not seem to be on the same wavelength as the Supreme Court,” Chidambaram said.

He pointed out that even the Supreme Court had “faltered” in a few cases but said he would not name those cases.

“I think it is time that the Supreme Court categorically states what should be done in cases where liberty is being taken away. I think liberty is the most precious right after life. It is life and liberty…there is an Article 21 of the Constitution..everything else takes the next place. I am glad and I welcome Justice Chandrachud’s judgement. There are some other judgements of the High Courts which I welcome. But there are many other judgments of the High Courts which are very, very disappointing and I will make bold to say that there are even a few judgments of the Supreme Court which were very disappointing,” he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd