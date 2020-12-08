Congress watches as SAD pushes for opposition front

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had strongly opposed AICC’s talks with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for a truck ahead of Lok Sabha elections as AAP is also a stakeholder in Punjab’s politics. (File Photo)

Amid Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leadership’s meeting with leaders of regional parties with an eye on forging a joint political front, Congress, while watching the developments closely, said that it is not bothered about SAD initiative. Leaders of the party said that the Akalis initiative will never become a reality.

The SAD has started firming up support from regional parties and under the initiative, a delegation led by former MP Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra has already met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. A meeting with former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav is also lined up.

While Punjab Congress agrees that a strong opposition to NDA is the need of the hour, it cannot back the SAD, which is its main opposition in Punjab.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had strongly opposed AICC’s talks with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for a truck ahead of Lok Sabha elections as AAP is also a stakeholder in Punjab’s politics.

PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar said, “How can they go around talking about a joint front against Centre when their credentials are doubtful? They claim to be the seekers of farmers’ welfare even after they supported the Farm Bills in the Union Cabinet and later went around defending the laws. How do they explain that? Within the Badal family also, they are not united on the issue. There are different voices with the family. Half of them are not even able to call these laws as black laws.”

Suggesting a design in the attempts of SAD for reaching out to regional parties, he added: “Are they trying a shot at segregating the unity? This is happening after Sonia Gandhi had a conference with NCP chief Sharad Pawar. They are still furthering the agenda of the BJP. It seems the BJP is using the same trick through their cronies. Their credentials are a suspect.”

Cabinet Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa backed Jakhar as he mocked at Chandumajra. “Is Chandumajra going to be in SAD? Nobody knows when he will quit the party or he would be thrown out by the SAD leadership. May be, he is going around meeting regional parties to safeguard his future. Congress has nothing to worry. Everybody knows what SAD is,” he said.

Chandumajra has been saying that all the regional parties have been feeling that the need to get together against the dictatorial attitude of the BJP. “This is the need of the hour to ward off the attack on the federal structure. Also, there is no strong opposition and the need to have a joint front has been felt by the regional parties,” he added.

The senior SAD leader had met leaders of Biju Janta Dal too few days ago. There have been indications that a joint statement on the current scenario prevailing in the country is likely, soon.

