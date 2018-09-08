Congress was divided over impeachment of CJI Dipak Misra: P Chidambaram and Kapil Sibal

Congress leader Kapil Sibbal, P Chidambaram at the launch of Kapil Sibals book Shades of Truth in New Delhi. (Express photo by Anil Sharma) Congress leader Kapil Sibbal, P Chidambaram at the launch of Kapil Sibals book Shades of Truth in New Delhi. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

Senior Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Kapil Sibal on Friday admitted that there was a division in the party on moving the impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra in April this year but finally it went ahead with the process to start the motion.

Speaking at a panel discussion after the launch his book ‘Shades of Truth: A Journey Derailed’, Sibal said that after the four most senior Supreme Court judges held an unprecedented press conference and declared that “democracy is in peril” in India, the Congress could not have just sat back and done nothing.

Maintaining that if there was something in the apprehension, it was the “duty of every right-thinking party to find out why”, Sibal said all that the party wanted was for there to be an inquiry.

Presenting the other view prevalent in the party then, Chidambaram said the motion was “not likely to pass even the first hurdle, and you know what the first hurdle was”. He was referring to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu rejecting the motion. “I subscribe to the view that it would be a futile exercise that won’t pass the first hurdle. As I predicted, the effort failed at the first hurdle,” he said.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that there was a “very, very damaging delay” of three months between the press conference by the judges and the Congress pushing for impeachment. “When the iron was hot, if they had moved immediately,” Yechury said, many obstacles seen later would not have been there.

Sibal said, “We knew it may not pass the first muster…yet we went ahead with it…we wanted to make a point: even if we are in minority, if something goes wrong at that level we will take it up.”

Before the panel discussion, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who unveiled the book with former Vice President Hamid Ansari, launched a sharp attack on “failures” of the Narendra Modi government. The government, Singh said, has “slowly but surely undermined the values that any democratic polity should fiercely protect…. Important national institutions vital for promoting good governance are experiencing unprecedented new strains.”

Singh slammed the Modi government on issues of job creation, safety of women, Dalits and minorities, agrarian crisis, demonetisation and the implementation of GST. This government, he said, “has not constructively dealt with the agrarian crisis facing the nation” and the protests by farmers.

“Our youth are desperately waiting for the promised 2 crore jobs per annum…in fact, the employment growth rate has been declining in the last four years,” he said.

On industrial production and exports, Singh said, “Programmes like Make in India and Stand Up India are yet to make any meaningful impact on growth of industrial production.”

Talking about small and marginal enterprises, Singh said they are “yet to derive any significant benefit from ease of doing business” and demonetisation and “hasty implementation of the GST have badly hurt these enterprises”. He maintained that nothing concrete has been done to “bring back the promised billions of dollars allegedly held abroad as black money”.

The event saw attendance from across opposition parties. Besides Congress leaders such as Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge, Shashi Tharoor, Digvijaya Singh and Salman Khurshid, there were Pinaki Mishra of the BJD, Pavan Varma of JD(U), NCP’s Praful Patel, Farooq Abdullah of National Conference, and Sharad Yadav.

