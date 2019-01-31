Congress wants to earmark Rs 3 lakh crore for income scheme: P Chidambaram

Days after Congress president Rahul Gandhi announced that the Congress will provide a minimum income guarantee for the country’s poor if voted to power, former finance minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday said the party wants to earmark an amount of Rs 3 lakh crore to set the scheme rolling and asserted that it was an “eminently doable” idea.

Chidambaram argued the BJP had two years to implement the idea as universal basic income was first discussed in the economic survey for 2016-17. “Presumably, they were not interested in the idea. I can only attribute it to their own callousness and own neglect. This was an idea which should have been developed, adapted, modified, fine-tuned and rolled out as a project or as a scheme. I think the BJP was not committed to alleviate poverty,” he said.

Responding to questions on how funds would be freed up for the scheme, he said “the size of India’s GDP is about 200 lakh crore rupees. At the nominal rate of growth it will grow by, adding another 20-25 lakh crore of rupees every year. In five years, 2019 to 2024, the nominal GDP is likely to cross 270-275 lakh crore. Given that size of the GDP, can we not afford to earmark 1.5 per cent or 2 per cent of that GDP to give a minimum guaranteed income to the very poor…That is eminently doable.”

“Out of the 220-230 lakh crore of rupees, we want to appropriate about 3 lakh crore of rupees for this project at the uppermost limit. But since this programme will not be rolled out on one day, it will be rolled out gradually and the states also will take a share of their responsibility, I think it is eminently doable,” he said.