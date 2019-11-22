Cong wants ‘grand temple’ built in Ayodhya, but politics around it should stop: Sachin Pilot

Days after the Supreme Court passed its verdict on the Ayodhya dispute paving the way for the construction of the Ram temple, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot Friday said Congress wants a “grand temple” to be built in the holy land, adding that politics around the issue should stop.

Addressing reporters in Dausa district, Jaipur, Pilot said: “Everyone has welcomed the decision and the Congress party wants a grand temple to be built there (Ayodhya). We have to happily respect and maintain that decision. Now we have to stop doing politics on this issue; the world is moving forward.”

Without taking names, Pilot said people who played politics around the case for the past 30 years now understand that no one will benefit politically by raising the issue again and again.

In a 5-0 unanimous verdict, the Supreme Court ruled that the 2.77 acres of disputed land in Ayodhya will be handed over to a trust for the construction of a Ram Mandir.

The Congress leader also spoke about Congress’ performance in the recent civic body polls in Rajasthan and assembly elections in some states, stating there is a change in the country’s atmosphere.

“(Congress’) performance in the recent civic body elections reflects that the organisation and workers have worked hard and people have liked the government’s work. State assembly results in Haryana and the alliance government taking shape in Maharashtra reflect that the atmosphere in the country is changing,” PTI quoted Pilot as saying.

The deputy CM said the BJP had always believed urban areas to be its stronghold, but the party could only manage a majority in six areas.

“The way we have worked in Rajasthan, I am happy to say that the Congress organisation worked as hard and with as much preparedness as it did when it was in the opposition,” he said.

In Rajasthan civic body polls to elect 2,000 councilors, held earlier this month, the Congress had a clear majority in 20 of the 49 municipal areas that went to polls.