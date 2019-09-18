Congress wanted to seperate J&K from India through article 370: JP Nadda

Accusing the Congress of being a party to the conspiracy ( sazish) to break Jammu and Kashmir away from India through Article 370, BJP Working Present J P Nadda Wednesday called upon party workers in Maharashtra to explain to the voters the importance of its abrogation during the campaign for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Nadda was addressing the workers at a programme here. “Like the Indian Constitution, the J&K Constitution had no provisions for socialism, secularism and integrity (akhandata). This was a conspiracy to break it (Kashmir) away from India and the Congress leaders were a party to it,” Nadda said.

He chided the Congress for depriving the tribals like Gujjar and Bakarwal in J&K from having any representation in the Assembly and at Centre. “Congress always posed as sympathisers of tribals. So why did they deprive the two communities of representation,” Nadda asked.

“The Walmiki community was brought to Kashmir from outside to do sanitation work but they were never given permanent residence certificate. That showed how Congress also didn’t care for Dalits,” Nadda said, adding, ” all this for vote bank”.

He also spoke about the scrapping of triple talaq and amendment to Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act as Modi governments’ achievements and exhorted the party workers to take these to the voters. “If we could end Sati, dowry and child marriages by law, why not triple talaq? Also, with UAPA, even an individual can now be declared a terrorist,” he said, adding, ” when you go to voters explain these things to them forcefully. ”

After dealing at length on the three issues, Nadda also listed BJP governments work for farmers like loan waiver, Kisan Samman Yojana, giving land pattas, etc towards the end of his speech.

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari also spoke on the occasion. He praised the party workers and attributed the party success to them. He expressed the confidence that the BJP and Shiv Sena will unitedly fight the election and the alliance government will return to power in state.