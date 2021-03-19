Congress walks out of House during discussion over law and order issue

Home Minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja gave a reply from the government side in which he made counter allegations while saying that during Congress rule in Gujarat, those who did political murders were given political asylum. (File)

Opposition Congress on Thursday staged walk out from the House of Gujarat Assembly after a round of heated exchanges with the MLAs of ruling BJP over the issue of law and order.

The House was scheduled to discuss the budgetary demands of Home department in which senior Congress MLA and Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda was speaking in the House.

Chavda referred to allegations of ruling BJP that during Congress rule in Gujarat various cities were known by the names of local goons and said, “Here it is always being said that Ahmedabad was known by the name of (gangster Abdul) Latif. I want to ask this government if Shehra (of Panchmahals district) is known by whose name. Waghodia is known by whose name? Dwarka is known by whose name? Porbandar is known by whose name? Gondal is known by whose name? Kutiyana is known by whose name? Give an answer to that too.”



With these words of Chavda, MLAs of ruling BJP – especially Shehra MLA Jetha Bharvad – rose to their seats and registered their protest with Congress MLAs replying in similar fashion.

As Chavda concluded his speech, Bharvad stood up to speak since name of his constituency was referred, but Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani said that the former’s name was not mentioned in Chavda’s speech and he should not take it personally.

However, Bharvad asked him to sit down in stern manner.Following this, the MLAs of Congress and BJP indulged in raising slogans against each other. Some MLA also hurled abuses in the din. And eventually the Congress MLAs staged a walk out from the House.

Before Chavda, Dhanani had also spoken on various issues related to the Home department. He alleged that on the eve of voting in the recently concluded elections of local bodies, thousands of Congress workers were detained by police without authority and that the BJP had won the elections on the strength of police force. He alleged that the BJP has enslaved police officials, who take oath of the Constitution after completion of their training.



Home Minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja gave a reply from the government side in which he made counter allegations while saying that during Congress rule in Gujarat, those who did political murders were given political asylum.