PM Modi ‘appears like a terrorist’, says Telangana Congress chairperson Vijayashanti

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chairperson Vijayashanti courted controversy Saturday when she said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “scaring people like a terrorist”.

At a public meeting in Chevella constituency of Hyderabad, where Congress president Rahul Gandhi was to make an appearance, Vijayashanti said that the prime minister “dropped several bombs like demonetisation and GST” and “everyone in the country is afraid that he may drop another bomb at any moment”.

“Everybody is scared about the BJP today… they are scared as to what bomb Modi ji will explode when….appearing like a terrorist,” she was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“Instead of blessing the people, (he is) making people fear. This should not be the aim of a Prime Minister,” she added.

The state Congress chairperson also said that “the war has begun between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi”.

“Modi’s rule is autocracy and Rahul’s soul is democracy,” she alleged.

She also accused Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Roa of “buying Congress MLAs” by “paying more than 30 crores each”.

“If we vote for the TRS then it will benefit the BJP. Despite KCR and KTR’s comments against Narendra Modi, they have a deal with him,” she said.

