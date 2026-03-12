‘Burden on states’: Congress slams VB-G RAM G

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Opposition members in the Rajya Sabha slammed the Centre for replacing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act – VB-G RAM G.
During a discussion on the working of the Ministry of Rural Development in the Upper House, Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil said: “The UPA government brought MGNREGA for the benefit of the people in villages. MGNREGA gave jobs to poor people in villages… now you say the states will give money (for the scheme under VB-G RAM G). From where will the states get money?”
“The work that should be done for rural development is not being done,” he added.
Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi said that “instead of encouraging the MGNREGA, you are trying to end it.”
“You want to end MGNREGA by putting the burden on the states,” he added.
BJP MPs, meanwhile, pointed to what they said was work that has been done in rural areas.
Baburam Nishad of the BJP said: “Homes of the poor are being built in villages… toilets are being built, not for votes but to safeguard the respect of women… there was an acute shortage of water… Nal Se Jal Yojana took water to villages.”
Ghanshyam Tiwari of the BJP said: “The government under Modi ji has built roads as part of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.” He added that homes have been built, and electrification ensured.
