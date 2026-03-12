‘Burden on states’: Congress slams VB-G RAM G

Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil said: “The UPA government brought MGNREGA for the benefit of the people in villages." (PTI)

Opposition members in the Rajya Sabha slammed the Centre for replacing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act – VB-G RAM G.

During a discussion on the working of the Ministry of Rural Development in the Upper House, Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil said: “The UPA government brought MGNREGA for the benefit of the people in villages. MGNREGA gave jobs to poor people in villages… now you say the states will give money (for the scheme under VB-G RAM G). From where will the states get money?”

“The work that should be done for rural development is not being done,” he added.