Congress upbeat about first Bihar rally in 30 years

Bihar Congress is all set for Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Patna with posters and hoardings of the Congress president dotting the state capital. This will be the first independent Congress rally after 30 years, the last being in 1989, when then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi addressed a public gathering at Gandhi Maidan.

Advertising

Congress has taken it as a big opportunity to showcase its strength, more so before the seat-sharing talks among the Grand Alliance partners are finalised.

“The rally is going to be unprecedented in many ways. It is our first rally in three decades. People’s attraction towards Congress has gone up, more so after our recent victories in three states. People have been flooding in from all across the state. There has been stay arrangements in at least 50 places,” senior Congress leader and AICC media panelist Premchandra Mishra told The Sunday Express.

Newly elected Congress CMs of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh will attend the rally. Top leaders of the Grand Alliance, including RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, Loktantrik Janta Dal leader Sharad Yadav and Vikasshil Insaan Party head Mukesh Sahni are also expected.

Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) headquarters at Sadakat Ashram also got a facelift ahead of the rally.

AICC Bihar in-charge Shakti Sinh Gohil said: “AICC president Rahul Gandhi means every word he speaks from a public platform. He implemented loan waivers for farmers of MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan soon after polls. On the other hand, there is BJP whose leader has been a merchant of dreams”.

Meanwhile, RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha was injured in police lathicharge at Dak Bungalow square, where RLSP supporters had taken out a protest march reiterating the party’s demand for ensuring quality education.

Advertising

RLSP spokesperson Jitendra Nath said, “Given his condition, he is most likely to not attend Rahul Gandhi’s rally on Sunday”.