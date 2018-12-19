Congress questioned SC verdict on Rafale because they didn’t like it: PM Modi

Training guns at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the opposition party is “undemocratic” and has humiliated “every institution important to our democracy.” The prime minister was interacting with BJP’s workers through video conferencing from New Delhi.

“The Congress party has become more cunning since the days of Emergency,” he said, sharpening his assault on the

party.

“The perfect answer to undemocratic behaviour of the Congress is to strengthen democracy. Information and awareness are important for democracy. We should keep people informed about Congress and its dangerous games,” ANI quoted him as saying.

In a reference to allegations by the opposition party in cases pertaining to the Rafale deal, CBI infighting, and a failed impeachment motion by the Congress against former CJI Dipak Misra, Modi said the Congress has humiliated “every institution important to our democracy.”

Modi’s remark came days after Congress president Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Centre, saying he will not allow the “destruction” of institutions like the Supreme Court and the Reserve Bank of India.

Reacting to Congress’ stand on the Supreme Court’s verdict on Rafale, Modi said they questioned it because they didn’t like it. “They’ve humiliated the Army, CAG & every institution imp to our democracy. Recently they questioned an SC verdict just because they didn’t like the decision. Earlier, just because they couldn’t threaten the court into doing what they wanted they tried to even impeach the CJI,” said Modi.

The prime minister also took on the opposition party over allegations of EVM malfunctioning before and during elections. “Before every election they begin to make noise about EVMs, trying to create an atmosphere of doubt. However after elections, if Congress performs well they seem to accept results that have come out of the same EVM,” he said, according to ANI.

In the recently held state Assembly elections, the Congress wrested power from the BJP in three Hindi heartland states of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.