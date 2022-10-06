After backlash over remarks on President Murmu, Congress leader Udit Raj clarifies: ‘Personal view, not that of party’

A day after Congress leader Dr Udit Raj faced backlash over his remarks on President Droupadi Murmu, he clarified that his statement was his personal view and did not reflect that of the party he represented.

In a tweet on Wednesday Raj had said: “No country should get a President like Draupadi Murmu ji. Chamchagiri also has its limits. It is said that 70% of people eat salt from Gujarat. If you live life by eating salt yourself, you will know.”

My statement as regard to Draupadi Murmuji is mine & nothing to do with Congress.Her candidature & campaign were in the name adivasi, it doesn’t mean she is no longer adivasi. My heart cries that when SC/ST reach to higher position, they ditch their communities & become mum. — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) October 6, 2022

On Thursday, he tweeted the clarification saying, “My statement as regard to Draupadi Murmuji is mine and nothing to do with Congress.”

“Her (Droupadi Murmu’s) candidature and campaign were in the name Adivasi, it doesn’t mean she is no longer Adivasi. My heart cries that when SC/ST reach to higher position, they ditch their communities and become mum,” Raj added.

द्रौपदी मुर्मू जी जैसा राष्ट्रपति किसी देश को न मिले। चमचागिरी की भी हद्द है । कहती हैं 70% लोग गुजरात का नमक खाते हैं । खुद नमक खाकर ज़िंदगी जिएँ तो पता लगेगा। — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) October 5, 2022

The BJP had hit out at the Congress leader, with spokesperson Sambit Patra saying, “Words used for President Murmu by Congress leader Udit Raj worrisome, unfortunate. This isn’t the 1st time they’ve used such words. Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury did it too. This reflects their anti-tribal mindset.”

This is the second time in recent months that a Congress leader finds himself in a spot for comments regarding the President. Earlier, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had addressed President Murmu as ‘Rashtrapatni’ during a speech, drawing flak from other members of the House. Chowdhury, however, had apologised later for the comment.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has sent notice to the Congress leader over his statement regarding President Murmu and asked him to apologise.