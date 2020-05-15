Follow Us:
Congress trying to save Nirav Modi, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Nirav Modi is undergoing an extradition trial in the PNB fraud case at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: May 15, 2020 1:03:38 am
nirav modi, nirav modi extradition trial, ravi shankar prasad, congress nirav modi, abhay thipsay, nirav modi pnb fraud, nirav modi congress, pnb fraud case Nirav Modi. (File photo)

The BJP on Thursday accused the Congress of making “sinister efforts” to save fugitive businessman Nirav Modi, who is undergoing an extradition trial in the PNB fraud case at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad claimed that a Congress leader, Abhay Thipsay, a former Bombay HC and Allahabad HC judge, deposed as a defence witness to oppose extradition proceedings against Nirav and told the court that the CBI’s charges would not stand scrutiny under Indian law. “Means, he tried to save Nirav Modi,” Prasad alleged.

