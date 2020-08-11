Congress truce after Pilot meets Rahul & Priyanka, Gehlot carries the day

Sources said Rahul and Priyanka met Congress president Sonia Gandhi after meeting Pilot and briefed her. Gandhi is learnt to have spoken to Gehlot thereafter.

Exactly a month after Sachin Pilot raised a banner of revolt against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan, plunging the Congress government into turmoil, the first signs of a possible rapprochement emerged Monday.

Pilot met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, setting in motion an exercise to resolve the crisis. Partly leaders claimed Pilot had a meeting with Priyanka two weeks ago as well.

Top Congress leaders told The Indian Express that at least 4-5 MLAs from the Sachin camp were in touch with Gehlot, and one of them, seven-time MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma, has already reached Jaipur. Jhunjhunu MLA Brijendra Singh Ola is said to have sent an emissary to Gehlot. This, party leaders claimed, may have forced Pilot to come to the negotiating table, a claim rubbished by his camp.

The development comes days ahead of the Assembly session which the Gehlot government has convened to prove his majority. He had claimed the support of 102 MLAs in the 200-member House. Sachin has the backing of 18 Congress MLAs. So far, he has not been able to wean away more MLAs from the Gehlot camp.

Sources said Rahul and Priyanka met Congress president Sonia Gandhi after meeting Pilot and briefed her. Gandhi is learnt to have spoken to Gehlot thereafter.

Sources in the Congress said a committee could be formed to look into the complaints of Pilot and the rebel MLAs.

The party, sources said, had been asking Pilot from day one to “come back” and discuss his “grievances” with the leadership even when “it was clear” that he was “in touch with the BJP” and enjoying the hospitality of the BJP government in Haryana”.

Senior leader Ahmed Patel and AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, sources said, had been in touch with Pilot but he was “erratic”.

“He would speak one day and then vanish… He has been doing that since the crisis began. This gave us a feeling that he is playing both the Congress and the BJP. While we are engaging with him out of compulsion, the BJP is doing it happily because they have nothing to lose,” a leader said.

Sources in the Pilot camp there will be a couple of more meetings with the top leadership, including the Gandhis, to work out a mutually acceptable formula.

“It was a good meeting. The party has said that we will resolve all the pending issues. The nitty-gritty is being worked out,” sources in the Pilot camp told The Indian Express. Congress sources said Gehlot, although not very happy with the rapprochement efforts, is in the loop.

Sources in the Pilot camp said the Gandhi family has in a way taken the step to save the Gehlot government. They said the meeting could take place because not once in the last month had Pilot attacked the party or the Gandhi family.

Besides, he always maintained that he was not joining the BJP. “So all those factors obviously played on everyone’s mind and there was reaching out from both sides,” a leader close to Pilot said.

Congress sources said the party may come out with a statement once the nitty-gritty of the compromise formula is worked out which will include dropping all cases against Sachin and some of the MLAs and a cabinet reshuffle to accommodate MLAs of the Pilot camp.

While sources in the Congress made it clear that Gehlot will continue as the Chief Minister as of now — his replacement was one of the demands of Pilot — it is to be seen whether the party will accede to his second demand – a public commitment for a change of guard in the last year of the government’s tenure. The Gehlot government will complete two years in office in December.

