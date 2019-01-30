Govt moves SC to free Ayodhya land: Congress treads cautiously, questions timing

The Congress on Tuesday treaded cautiously over the government’s move to approach the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Advertising

The party asked whether the government moved the application with an eye on Lok Sabha elections, but refrained from attacking the government or questioning its motive.

“We do not have an opinion and we do not intend to have an opinion on an application by you, to be decided by the Supreme Court, why should I have an opinion? You have to ask this of the central government, which has moved it after 16 years and you have to wait for the Supreme Court to decide,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi told reporters.

“We have nothing to do with this matter which is yet to come up in court. The court will decide… The status quo has been continuing for 16 years. Suddenly, and I am certainly no soothsayer so you will know better whether it is because of elections or some other reason we don’t know, 16 years later they say please give me permission two months before the elections to give that land to anybody and for that purpose please modify that order… I have given you the facts, please judge for yourselves,” he added.