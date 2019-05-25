Congress trailed in 24 segments it holds, SAD-BJP, LIP and BSP the big gainers

Even as the euphoria within the Congress over winning eight of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab continues, a close look at the results reveal that the party recorded lead in 69 Assembly segments. It has 78 MLAs in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

Advertising

An analysis of Assembly segment-wise results revealed that while Congress lost in 24 Assembly segments, including five represented by Cabinet ministers, it won in 15 — 12 of them represented by AAP and three by SAD. AAP led in eight segments.

The SAD-BJP alliance turned out to be the real gainer. The SAD, which has 14 MLAs, recorded victory in 20 Assembly segments, and BJP that has only three MLAs, took lead in 14 segments. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), turned out to be a surprise factor, leading in two segments. BSP does not have a single MLA in Punjab. Lok Insaf Party, of Bains brothers, led in four segments. Bains brothers represent two seats in Assembly.

The segments where Congress trailed are PWD Minister Vijay Inder Singla’s constituency Sangrur, Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal’s constituency Bathinda (Urban), Transport Minister Aruna Choudhary’s segment Dina Nagar, Industries Minister Sunder Sham Arora’s segment Hoshiarpur, and Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi’s segment Guru Har Sahai.

Advertising

Congress trailed in Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana Kanwarpal Singh’s Anandpur Sahib and Deputy Speaker Ajaib Singh Bhatti’s Malout segments. Other segments in which it trailed included Amit Vij’s Pathankot, Joginder Pal’s Bhoa, Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa’s Qadian, and Barinderjit Singh Pahda’s Gurdaspur the segments falling in Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency from where state party president Sunil Jakhar lost.

The party fared poorly in Arun Dogra’s Dasuya and Rajnish Babbi’s Mukerian, falling in Hoshiarpur LS constituency from where BJP candidate Som Parkash won against Congress’ Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal.

The Congress MLAs did poorly in Ferozepur, where SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal won with highest margin. Party trailed in Nathu Ram’s Balluana, Parminder Singh Pinki’s Ferozepur, Satkar Kaur’s Ferozepur (rural), Davinder Singh Ghubaya’s Fazilka. Bathinda candidate, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, who lost to SAD union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal also trailed in his Gidderbaha segment.

Also, the party trailed in Dalvir Goldy’s Dhuri, Kuldeep Singh Vaid’s Gill segment, Chaudhary Darshan in Balachaur, Rajinder Berry and Avtar Henry in Jalandhar and Pritam Singh Kotbhai’s Bhucho Mandi segment.

Congress led in five segments including Sukhpal Khaira’s Bholath, Jagraon, Nihalsinghwala, Jaitu, Kotkapura, Ropar, Garhshankar, Maur, Talwandi Sabo, Mansa, Kharar and Raikot, represented by AAP. It also got maximum votes in Sanour, Sardulgarh, Phillaur represented by SAD.