scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 08, 2021
Must Read

Congress to not field candidate against Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur bypoll

The Congress will neither field any candidate opposite Mamata Banerjee nor campaign against her in the run-up to the Bhabanipur bypoll

By: PTI | Kolkata |
September 8, 2021 7:54:34 am
Mamata BanerjeeWest Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had won the Bhabanipur seat in 2016 by securing 65,520 votes. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

A day after promising to field its candidate against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the Bhabanipur bypoll, the Congress on Tuesday took a U-turn over its stand and said the party will not put anybody against the Trinamool Congress supremo.

As instructed by the AICC, the Congress will neither field any candidate opposite Banerjee nor campaign against her in the run-up to the September 30 bypoll, state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told reporters in Baharampur.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

On Monday, Chowdhury had told reporters that the Congress would field a candidate against Banerjee in Bhabanipur, claiming that the majority of PCC members were in favour of such a decision.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Two months ago, Chowdhury had advocated not fielding any candidate against the chief minister out of political courtesy.

Reacting to the AICC decision, CPIM leader Sujan Chakraborty said, “We will field a candidate as those opposed to the TMC and BJP needed an alternative. We cannot ask the Congress to change its decision.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 08: Latest News

Advertisement