Congress to mark farmers’ rights day on Jan 15

The Congress on Saturday decided to launch yet another campaign against the BJP government demanding repeal of the three farm laws.

The party has decided to observe ‘Kisan Adhikar Diwas’ (Farmers” Rights Day) on January 15, the day government and the farmer unions will meet for the next round of talks. The Congress will take out protests and lay siege to Raj Bhawans in state capitals.

The decision was taken at a meeting AICC general secretary K C Venugopal had with general secretaries and in charges of states.

Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala said. “The Modi government is answerable to the people for taking decisions and not the Supreme Court. The responsibility of making and repealing the laws wrests with Parliament and not the court.”