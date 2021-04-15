Congress to launch Youtube channel on April 24

Coinciding with the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, the Congress Wednesday unveiled plans to launch its social media channel and launched a scathing attack on the government over what it called a rise in atrocities against Dalits.

The Congress also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being callous and negligent in tackling the second wave of coronavirus infections.

Addressing a press conference after unveiling the party’s digital media platform ‘INC TV’, to be formally launched on Panchayati Raj Day on April 24, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, accused the BJP government of working against the spirit of the Constitution. The Congress leader and the party’s women’s wing chief Sushmita Dev claimed the BJP government is working against the interests of Dalits.

The Congress has repeatedly accused the mainstream media of not giving ample space to the opposition and only amplifying the government’s version. On Wednesday, Kharge said that Ambedkar had in the 1940s said that journalism in India was once a profession but it has now become a trade and argued his observation is still relevant today. “The BJP and Modi are trying to scare everyone. They are trying to scare journalists, political leaders, social activists…they are scaring everyone,” he said.