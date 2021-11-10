Congress to launch nationwide ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’ to protest against inflation, soaring fuel prices

The Congress Wednesday said it will launch a nationwide agitation between November 14 and November 29 against inflation and the price hike on fuel, edible oil and vegetables.

In a statement, the grand old party said that the programme named as ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’ is being held to protest the issue of price rise which has been worsened by unprecedented levels of unemployment and loss of jobs.

It also said the prices of mustard and other edible oils have doubled in the last one year, while seasonal vegetable prices have increased by 40-50 per cent in a month. “The cost of subsidised LPG cylinder has gone up by 50 per cent to Rs 900-1,000 in the last one year. Similarly, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by Rs 34.38 and 24.38 to Rs 103.97 and Rs 86.67 per litre, respectively in the last 18 months,” it added.

Further stating that the unemployment rate is at an all time high of 8-9 per cent, the party said 14 crore jobs were lost during the Covid-19 period alone.

Slamming the Centre, it said the Narendra Modi-led government has pushed 23 crore Indians below the poverty line, while the Congress-UPA pulled 27 crore Indians out from below the poverty line in its 10 years of governance.

Quoting the government’s ‘Periodic Labour Force Survey’, the opposition party said the report has highlighted the pitiable conditions of farmers, who on an average, earn Rs 27 per day, which is “even below the MGNREGA wage.”

“22 out of 36 states and UTs have run out of MGNREGA funds and an additional Rs 50 thousand crore of budgeted outlay is needed, which the Modi government is refusing to provide. All this is adding to the woes of the people,” the statement said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet, said the BJP government has been “running the public harassment campaign” for so long, and now the Congress party will run the ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’ and demand justice for the people of the country.

During the protest period, the party said, it will reach out to the maximum number of people across the country to strengthen the people’s voice against the unprecedented price rise in the CNG, cooking gas, diesel, petrol, cooking oil, pulses and other essential commodities.

Congress leaders and workers will also take out a week-long ‘Padyatra’ with night halts in the villages/towns/cities of their mass contact areas.