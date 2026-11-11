Congress to host ‘Bharat Summit; with delegates from 70 countries

The Congress on Tuesday announced that it will host experts from 70 countries this week in Hyderabad for deliberations on the emergence of a new global order and India’s strategic responses to the developments, along with issues like cooperative federalism and electoral integrity.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress office in Delhi, party’s Foreign Affairs department head Salman Khurshid said the ‘Bharat Summit’ in Hyderabad on November 13-14 will bring together around 1,000 delegates from across the world, and the areas of focus include the formation of a new think tank — ‘Our World’.

The international conference will see the participation of leaders of Opposition in both Houses of Parliament, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, global policymakers, and prominent figures from progressive movements, said Khurshid.