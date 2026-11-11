Congress to host ‘Bharat Summit; with delegates from 70 countries

The Congress on Tuesday announced that it will host experts from 70 countries this week in Hyderabad for deliberations on the emergence of a new global order and India’s strategic responses to the developments, along with issues like cooperative federalism and electoral integrity.
Addressing a press conference at the Congress office in Delhi, party’s Foreign Affairs department head Salman Khurshid said the ‘Bharat Summit’ in Hyderabad on November 13-14 will bring together around 1,000 delegates from across the world, and the areas of focus include the formation of a new think tank — ‘Our World’.
The international conference will see the participation of leaders of Opposition in both Houses of Parliament, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, global policymakers, and prominent figures from progressive movements, said Khurshid.
Discussions at the summit will primarily focus on the “political vision” of Rahul Gandhi, evolving national and international political landscapes, the emergence of a new global order, and India’s strategic responses to these developments, he said.
“The intention is to reflect the vision of Rahul Gandhi for India and the world of tomorrow, and the emergence of a new global order. We will have 12 international sessions and eight important sessions on Telangana,” said Khurshid.
The summit coincides with two important occasions — the 137th birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who “continues to be an inspiration for foreign policy formulation and thinking in our party” and the 80th year of India’s Independence.
The event’s focus would also be on a joint statement and the formation of a new think tank, ‘Our World’.
Telangana IT Minister Sridhar Babu told reporters that deliberations by hundreds of delegates from different countries will give a boost to Telangana’s governance and its people.
“The Summit will address geopolitical matters, the new world order, societal challenges, climate change, the role of the media, journalism and information integrity,” he said.