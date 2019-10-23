Congress to hold nationwide protests over ‘anti-people’ policies of govt

The Congress will hold nationwide protests from November 5 to 15 against the Modi government’s alleged “anti-people” economic policies to highlight slowdown, unemployment and “collapse of the banking system”, the party said on Wednesday.

The agitations will be carried out at the district level and in the state capitals. The protest will culminate in a massive programme in the national capital, a statement issued by Congress general secretary organisation K C Venugopal said.

The protests will highlight the issues of record 45-year high unemployment at 8.1 per cent, unprecedented economic slowdown, rise in prices of essential commodities, collapse of the banking system, omnipresent farm distress, among others, he said.

“The party and its volunteers will also raise the voice of the people and try to make this insensitive government accountable for the massive miseries and sufferings that it is causing,” Venugopal said.

The decision regarding the protests was taken at the meeting headed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi with senior leaders, party office bearers and in-charges, Congress chief ministers, PCC presidents and CLP leaders in September.

However, the earlier schedule of the programme slated between October 15 to 25 had to be postponed because of the just concluded assembly elections, Venugopal said.

The party appeals to the people across the country to come forward and make the “arrogant government” listen to their voice, he said.