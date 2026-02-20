Congress to hold ‘kisan sammelans’ against US trade deal, first in Bhopal on Feb 24

The second event will be organised in Yavatmal, Maharashtra, on March 7.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 20, 2026 09:16 PM IST
Mallikarjun Kharge Bhopal rally, Rahul Gandhi farmers protest, India US trade pact impact farmers,Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said the Congress will launch a “structured campaign” across six states. (Express file photo)
The Congress Friday announced that it will launch a nationwide campaign against the India-US trade deal by organising ‘kisan sammelans’ and protest rallies to highlight its impact on farmers. The first in the series of sammelans will be held in Bhopal on February 24 which will be attended by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said the Congress will launch a “structured campaign” across six states to highlight the adverse impact of the Indo-US trade agreement on Indian farmers.

He said the issue was discussed in a meeting on Friday, presided by Kharge and attended by Rahul Gandhi, PCC presidents and CLP leaders from Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra. The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh was also present. He said the party leaders agreed that the trade deal was a complete “surrender” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ramesh said the agreement will have a direct and negative impact on cotton, soyabean, maize, fruit and nut farmers in these six states.

The second farmers’ convention will be held in Yavatmal, Maharashtra, on March 7, and the third in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan.

Ramesh said both Kharge and Rahul told the party leaders that the trade deal was the second major “surrender” by the Modi government, the first being the abrupt end of Operation Sindoor on May 10, 2025.

