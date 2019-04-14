Congress to hand over land to expand Bhopal Ram temple, says Digvijaya Singh

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Congress candidate from Bhopal Digvijaya Singh on Saturday announced that his party will hand over a nearly half-acre plot of land to facilitate the expansion of a local Ram temple.

The land in question, located on Hamidia Road in Bhopal’s old city, had been under litigation for many years before the Bhopal District Congress Committee won the ownership battle a couple of years ago.

The plot is adjacent to a Ram temple, which the Congress leader visited on Ram Navami on Saturday. Singh performed aarti and met the temple trustees. He said the land for the temple had also been allotted during the Congress regime. He said the party decided to transfer the extra land to the temple trust to allow it to expand the temple.

After taking custody of the land the party performed bhoomi poojan to build the district committee office but did not go ahead. The temple trust and a government body wanted the land but Singh announced that it will go to the temple.

Last year, Singh had undertaken a Narmada Parikrama by walking along the Narmada for nearly 3,300 km. Over the last few weeks, he has visited more temples than most BJP leaders – a possible attempt to assert his Hindu credentials.

BJP spokesman Rajneesh Agrawal alleged that the land originally belonged to the temple but had been illegally allotted to the Congress during former CM Arjun Singh’s regime. He said it was basically a land dispute between the temple trust and the Congress. He said Digvijaya has made the announcement only because of the Lok Sabha elections.