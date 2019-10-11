Congress to govt: Why not raise Hong Kong, Aksai Chin?

A day after China told Pakistan that it is paying close attention to the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress on Thursday asked the government to respond in kind and talk about “muzzling” of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, human rights abuse in China’s Xinjiang province and continued oppression of the people of Tibet.

The party also dared the government to ask China about Aksai Chin, which has been “illegally ceded” by Pakistan to the country.

Congress leader Manish Tewari told The Indian Express: “If China says it is watching Kashmir, why doesn’t the PMO or the Ministry of External Affairs say that we are watching the muzzling of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong? After all, it is the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who was the pioneer of non-violent struggle. Why don’t we say we are watching the continued human rights abuse in Xinjiang?

“Only yesterday, the US, which also has a convoluted relationship with China, proscribed 28 entities connected with the Chinese state who they believe are responsible or participating in human rights violations.”

Tewari said the government should also talk about Tibet. “Why don’t we say we are watching the continued oppression in Tibet? Why don’t we say that we are watching what is happening in South China Sea, where all the littoral [coastal] neighbours of China are feeling insecure and threatened,” he asked.

He said three senior Union ministers recently said India needs to take Pakistan-occupied Kashmir back. “That is a laudable sentiment because it reflects the 1994 and 2012 resolutions of Indian Parliament. But why don’t these blow-hots also say — now that Chinese President Xi Jinping is coming — that Aksai Chin, which was illegally ceded to China by Pakistan, should be returned to India,” he asked.