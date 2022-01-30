scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 30, 2022
Congress to build ‘Amar Jawan Jyoti’ in Raipur, Rahul Gandhi to lay foundation

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
January 30, 2022 12:31:59 pm
Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (File)

Attacking the Centre over merging for its decision to “extinguish” the eternal flame of the Amar Jawan Jyoti to merge with the National War Memorial, Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that the Centre played with the “emotions of people.”

He added that Congress will now bring ‘Amar Jawan Jyoti’ to Chhatisgarh and Rahul Gandhi will lay the foundation on February 3.

“Amar Jawan Jyoti’ (in Delhi) has been doused. They (Centre) have played with the emotions of people,” Baghel said, ANI reported.

On Saturday, the Chief Minister announced that a war memorial will be built in Raipur to honour the martyred soldiers, which will be similar to the Amar Jawan Jyoti flame.

Speaking on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Baghel said that the ideology of truth and non-violence of the Congress was inspired by Gandhi.

“Congress’ ideology is inspired by Gandhi…It’s about truth and non-violence…While Modiji’s ideology is that of Savarkar and Godse. It’s about violence and conspiracy. Congress & BJP are two sides of a river,” he added.

