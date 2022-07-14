Congress thinking of holding Bharat Jodo Yatra earlier

TWO MONTHS after the Congress announced a “Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra” from October 2, the party on Wednesday said it is exploring the possibility of starting the yatra earlier. The party, however, remained evasive on whether Rahul Gandhi will lead the five-month-long march across 12 states covering a distance of roughly 3,500 km.

The party also officially appealed to like-minded political parties, civil society groups, business and professional associations to join the yatra.

“Given the repeated and intensifying attacks on our democracy, our country’s Constitution, the nation’s institutions and the social fabric of our society by the Modi government and the BJP, the Congress party is now exploring the possibility of starting the Bharat Jodo Yatra earlier,” the opposition party said after a meeting of AICC general secretaries, state in charges, state Congress presidents and heads of frontal organisations.

According to the schedule of organisational elections announced by the party, the election of Congress president is to take place between August 21 and September 20. While party leaders said the election will take place as scheduled, the question is will Rahul return to the helm and will he lead the yatra.

Both Digvijaya Singh and Jairam Ramesh, who addressed the media after the meeting, parried questions on who will lead the yatra. Asked who will lead the yatra, Singh said, “It is Congress party’s yatra and it is expected that all Congress leaders will participate.”

Asked whether Rahul will lead the yatra as the Congress president, he said, “You will get to know after the elections being conducted by the AICC.”

On whether Rahul will be part of the yatra from beginning to end, Singh said, “Is Rahul Gandhi not a leader of the Congress. Why will he not?” On whether the Congress president or Rahul will lead the yatra, he said, “Congress party ke saare log milke karenge.”

Ramesh then said, “The entire leadership and cadre of the Congress party will participate in the yatra.”

At the meeting, the Congress also decided that the party would take out 75 km-long padayatras in all districts from August 9 to August 15 to mark 75 years of Independence.