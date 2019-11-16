Congress targets PM Modi over Rafale deal again

CONTINUING to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the multi-crore Rafale fighter jet deal, the Congress on Friday demanded that the CBI lodge an FIR in the matter.

Advertising

Calling the BJP’s jubilation “premature”, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said the “saffron party had celebrated without going into the details” of the SC’s latest verdict. The BJP had launched an offensive against the Congress Thursday for celebrating after the Supreme Court dismissed review petitions against the top court’s December 14, 2018, verdict which said that there was no occasion to doubt in the decision-making process in the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets.

In its judgment Thursday, the Supreme Court also said that “the judgment sought to be reviewed, would not stand in the way of the first respondent in Writ Petition (Criminal) No 298 of 2018 from taking action on Exhibit P1-complaint in accordance with law and subject to first respondent obtaining previous approval under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.”

Chavan, however, took recourse to a paragraph of the same judgment, which states that the “judgment of the court in Rafale case would not stand in the way of the investigating agency and taking action…”, and demanded that the CBI should lodge an FIR in the matter.

Chavan also reiterated Congress’s demand for a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into allegations raised in the matter. He also reminded that the review petitions had been filed by former BJP ministers Arun Shourie, Yashwant Sinha and Prashant Bhushan, and not the Congress.