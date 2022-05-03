Congress targets govt over LIC IPO timing, says shares undervalued

Congress on Tuesday questioned the manner in which the government is going ahead with the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation, especially the timing and the cut in its valuation estimates.

The party argued that the market conditions are not favourable and the government’s decision to decrease LIC’s valuation and issue size was puzzling.

Congress said it has no objection to the IPO as it is part of the Modi government’s disinvestment policy. “We don’t object to it. This is the biggest IPO in the history of the Indian stock market. We also know, but the intent, purpose, and modus operandi…government’s desperation to list LIC IPO, despite lower valuations, omission to take into account key valuation indices, global uncertainties and a volatile market is deeply intriguing and highly questionable, that’s our only objection,” Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala said.

Congress posed four questions to the government. “Why was the LIC valuation of Rs 12-14 lakh crores in February 2022 reduced to Rs 6 lakh crores in just two months?… Many experts have said that the LIC shares are now highly undervalued. While filing the prospectus in February 2022 for this mega IPO, the LIC disinvestment was aimed at 2.5 times the embedded value…Now the valuation has been reduced to 1.1 times the embedded value. So, from 2.5 times, now 1.1 times only in two months,” he said.

“HDFC Life Insurance is trading at 3.9 times the embedded value, SBI Life is trading at 3.2 times the embedded value and ICICI Prudential Life is trading at 2.5 times the embedded value, but, for LIC, you have kept the embedded value at 1.1,” Surjewala said.

Secondly, he said, “Since January-February 2022, the share price of LIC has been paired down from about Rs 1,100 per share to a price band of Rs 902-949 per share. Some experts feel that the state exchequer will lose Rs 30,000 crores by this reduction in embedded value and the pairing down the price band.”