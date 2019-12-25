Congress takes lead in Chhattisgarh urban body polls

Elections were held in 10 municipal corporations, 38 municipal councils and 103 nagar panchayats. Elections were held in 10 municipal corporations, 38 municipal councils and 103 nagar panchayats.

The results of the Chhattisgarh urban body polls, held on December 21, turned out to be a close affair, with the Congress edging out the BJP in the results declared so far on Tuesday.

With a shift to ballot boxes this year, and elections in several wards running close, some results were yet to be declared by the State Election Commission (SEC). However, the ruling Congress took the lead by and large across several municipal corporations.

Senior SEC officials said that so far, results of 1,985 wards have been declared. While the Congress has won 923, the BJP won 814, the Chhattisgarh Janata Congress 17, and independent candidates 278 wards. Results of 799 wards are yet to be declared.

Elections were held in 10 municipal corporations, 38 municipal councils and 103 nagar panchayats. Out of 70 wards in the Raipur Municipal Corporation, the BJP and Congress were neck and neck with 23 and 22, respectively, with two wards going to independents. The Congress held a slight lead in wards yet to be declared.

Under new rules brought in by the Congress government, mayors and chairpersons of urban bodies will be elected by corporators and not through direct elections, increasing the significance of ward elections. The BJP had termed the move undemocratic.

Shailesh Nitin Trivedi of the Congress said the leads were indicative of the faith in the Congress government that had been generated over their one year in power. The BJP, on the other hand, said they were encouraged by their performance and that it was no less than a victory. They accused the government of using its influence in the election.

