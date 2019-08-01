Toggle Menu
Congress suspends Kavlekar’s wife from party’s Goa unit secy posthttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/congress-suspends-kavlekars-wife-from-partys-goa-unit-secy-post-5869675/

Congress suspends Kavlekar’s wife from party’s Goa unit secy post

Savitri Kavlekar had unsuccessfully contested the state elections from Sanguem constituency on Congress ticket in 2017, while her husband had won from the Quepem assembly segment.

Goa: Congress MLA who defected to BJP to be new Dy CM
Goa Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar. (File)

Savitri Kavlekar, secretary of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) and wife of Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar was suspended from the post by the party on Thursday for her “anti-party” activities.

GPCC chief Girish Chodankar announced on Thursday that she was suspended as the secretary of the committee pending inquiry against her for indulging in anti-party activities.

Savitri Kavlekar had unsuccessfully contested the state elections from Sanguem constituency on Congress ticket in 2017, while her husband had won from the Quepem assembly segment.

Chandrakant Kavlekar had last month headed a group of 10 legislators from the Congress, who switched over to the ruling BJP. He was inducted into the Pramod Sawant-led government and appointed as the deputy chief minister.

Savitri Kavlekar was available for comments following her suspension from the post.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Pak offers consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, India says reviewing proposal
2 Man beaten to death by villagers for stealing valuables in Jharkhand
3 INX Media case: Karti Chidambaram challenges ED notice to vacate Jor Bagh house