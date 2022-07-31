Congress suspends three Jharkhand MLAs detained with ‘large amount of cash’ in Bengal

Updated: July 31, 2022 1:18:35 pm
The Congress Sunday suspended three of its MLAs in Jharkhand – Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachhap and Naman Bixal – who were allegedly detained in West Bengal on Saturday after a huge amount of cash was found in their vehicle. The party linked the recovery of cash to attempts to destabilise the JMM-Congress government in Jharkhand and claimed that the chief minister of a state had been directly contacting some of the MLAs.
The Congress, which is a constituent of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led coalition in the state, also claimed that the government is stable. “There is no threat to the government. The government is safe and stable… Leave aside some black sheep like these… the government is safe,” said Avinash Pande, AICC member in charge of Jharkhand.
Pande said efforts had been on for the last two years to destabilise and weaken the government to dislodge it from power. “Attempts were continuously made to contact the MLAs, intimidate or lure them. Some months ago, an FIR was lodged against some BJP leaders for contacting some MLAs,” he said.
“Efforts are being made to contact the MLAs… and I want to tell you people who are occupying high posts… the chief minister of a state has been directly contacting the MLAs, central ministers are trying to intimidate and scare them… Those ministers and officials who are in charge of the law department… they are trying to scare the MLAs… taking the name of the Enforcement Directorate,” Pande alleged.
Announcing the suspension of the three MLAs, he said, “Most of the MLAs are with the party, but those who are trying to weaken the legislature party… The party leadership has full information. The party will take action at the appropriate time.”
