Congress still influenced by Emergency: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/Files) Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/Files)

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that even today the image, identity and footprint of the Congress continues to influenced by Emergency. “Because support to Emergency is in the DNA of the Congress,” he said, adding that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi declared that he will be PM while no senior Congress leader supported his claim.

Also read | Congress hits back over PM’s remarks on Emergency: Modi crueller than Aurangzeb

Meanwhile, BJP chief Amit Shah while observing ‘Black day’ in Ahmedabad said that not one, but even 100 Indira Gandhis cannot shake India’s democracy. “I would say that India’s democracy is so deep-rooted that not one, but even 100 Indirajis would not be able to remove democracy. Those imprisoned under the MISA went through a struggle,” Shah said in Ahmedabad, while felicitating people who were detained under MISA during the Emergency.

ALSO READ | Constitution misused for a family, says PM Modi on 43rd anniversary of Emergency

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App