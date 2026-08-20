Congress-backed State govts rally to overturn new mining law in Supreme Court

The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, passed by the Parliament on August 13 seeks to restrict the State’s powers to levy taxes on mineral rights and mineral-bearing lands. (PTI)

State governments where the Congress is in power are likely to challenge the recently passed Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2026, in the Supreme Court, the party said, alleging that the law undermines the States’ rights.

While Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh are already on board, Congress is in talks with its ally Jharkhand Mukti Morcha to get the Jharkhand government, too, to challenge the amendment Act in the top court.

The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, passed by the Parliament on August 13 seeks to restrict the State’s powers to levy taxes on mineral rights and mineral-bearing lands.