Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi passes away due to cardiac arrest

Congress national spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi (Source: Twitter/@INCIndia)

Congress’ national spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi, who was a popular face in TV prime time debates, passed away Wednesday due to cardiac arrest.

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Rajiv Tyagi. A staunch Congressman & a true patriot. Our thoughts and prayers are with his families & friends in this time of grief,” the Congress party tweeted.

We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Rajiv Tyagi. A staunch Congressman & a true patriot. Our thoughts and prayers are with his families & friends in this time of grief. pic.twitter.com/yHKSlzPwbX — Congress (@INCIndia) August 12, 2020

Tyagi is known for his numerous appearances on television debates. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted, “The demise of INC spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi is a personal loss to me. It is an irreparable loss for us.”

Vadra said Tyagi was an “ideologically driven person” and expressed her condolences to his family.

“Devastated on hearing the news of sudden demise of my very very dear friend colleague Rajiv Tyagi -shocked !! I have lost a family member, a friend, a good man -this was no age to take him away!!!!” Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said.

