Congress spent Rs 136 crore in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bengal & Puducherry polls

In addition to amount spent by Central party office, Congress gave Rs 83.2 crore to state units. It ended the poll cycle with a balance of Rs 85.48 crore.

Written by: Damini Nath
1 min readNew DelhiAug 12, 2026 06:38 AM IST
Assam Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Kerala Assembly elections, Bengal Assembly elections, Puducherry Assembly elections, Indian express news, current affairsState Congress units spent Rs 102.48 crore, of which Assam unit spent Rs 22.62 crore, Kerala Rs 59.28 crore, TN Rs 6.27 crore, West Bengal Rs 7.56 crore and Puducherry Rs 6.74 crore, the report showed.
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The Congress’s total expenditure on Assembly elections in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry and West Bengal stood at Rs136.94 crore, according to expenditure report submitted to the Election Commission. BJP’s expenditure report was yet to be published by EC.

The break-up of expenses stands as: Rs 40.51 crore on “general party propaganda”, which includes Rs 21.78 crore for travel expenses of star campaigners and Rs 11.95 crore on media ads; Rs 1.23 crore on public meetings, processions, rallies etc; and Rs 96.42 crore on candidates, of which Rs 95.29 crore was given in lump sum payments to candidates, while Rs 1.13 crore was spent on virtual campaigns.

In addition to amount spent by Central party office, Congress gave Rs 83.2 crore to state units. It ended the poll cycle with a balance of Rs 85.48 crore. State Congress units spent Rs 102.48 crore, of which Assam unit spent Rs 22.62 crore, Kerala Rs 59.28 crore, TN Rs 6.27 crore, West Bengal Rs 7.56 crore and Puducherry Rs 6.74 crore, the report showed.

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Damini Nath
Damini Nath
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Damini Nath is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. She covers the housing and urban affairs and Election Commission beats. She has 11 years of experience as a reporter and sub-editor. Before joining The Indian Express in 2022, she was a reporter with The Hindu’s national bureau covering culture, social justice, housing and urban affairs and the Election Commission. Expertise Key Coverage Areas: Damini Nath currently specializes in reporting on two crucial beats: Housing and Urban Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis and reporting on India's urban development, policy, and housing issues. Election Commission (EC): Offering authoritative coverage of electoral processes, policies, and the functioning of India's constitutional body responsible for conducting elections. Professional Background: Her extensive experience includes roles as a reporter and sub-editor, demonstrating a comprehensive understanding of the journalistic process from fieldwork to final production. Previous Role: Before joining The Indian Express in 2022, she served as a dedicated reporter with The Hindu’s national bureau, where her reporting portfolio included: Culture Social Justice Housing and Urban Affairs The Election Commission beat (a consistent area of focus). Trustworthiness Damini Nath's decade-plus career at two of India's most respected and authoritative news institutions, The Indian Express and The Hindu, underscores her commitment to factual, impartial, and high-quality reporting, establishing her as a trusted and credible source for news on urban governance and electoral matters. ... Read More

 

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