Congress spent Rs 136 crore in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bengal & Puducherry polls

The Congress’s total expenditure on Assembly elections in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry and West Bengal stood at Rs136.94 crore, according to expenditure report submitted to the Election Commission. BJP’s expenditure report was yet to be published by EC.

The break-up of expenses stands as: Rs 40.51 crore on “general party propaganda”, which includes Rs 21.78 crore for travel expenses of star campaigners and Rs 11.95 crore on media ads; Rs 1.23 crore on public meetings, processions, rallies etc; and Rs 96.42 crore on candidates, of which Rs 95.29 crore was given in lump sum payments to candidates, while Rs 1.13 crore was spent on virtual campaigns.