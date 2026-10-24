‘He was very good looking’: Sonia Gandhi recalls first meeting with Rajiv in Cambridge

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi made her debut on X on Saturday by sharing a video about her upcoming book, Belonging: A Journey of Love, which will be released on November 10. The book recounts her memories with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and traces her journey from her younger days to the present.

Gandhi shared a nearly two-minute video recalling how she met Rajiv Gandhi at a Greek restaurant in Cambridge, where their relationship began. “He was very good looking”, she said in a video posted on her official X handle.

“In a small Greek restaurant in Cambridge my journey of love began. Rajiv and I created a world filled with love, laughter and memories. On 10th November, I share that world with you,” she wrote.