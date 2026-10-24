‘He was very good looking’: Sonia Gandhi recalls first meeting with Rajiv in Cambridge

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi made her debut on X on Saturday by sharing a video about her upcoming book, Belonging: A Journey of Love, which will be released on November 10. The book recounts her memories with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and traces her journey from her younger days to the present.
Gandhi shared a nearly two-minute video recalling how she met Rajiv Gandhi at a Greek restaurant in Cambridge, where their relationship began. “He was very good looking”, she said in a video posted on her official X handle.
“In a small Greek restaurant in Cambridge my journey of love began. Rajiv and I created a world filled with love, laughter and memories. On 10th November, I share that world with you,” she wrote.
In a small Greek restaurant in Cambridge my journey of love began.
Rajiv and I created a world filled with love, laughter and memories. On 10th November, I share that world with you. https://t.co/zvN5Rqqstf
— Sonia Gandhi (@SoniaGandhi) October 24, 2026
In the video, the Congress leader recalled how she and Rajiv were introduced by a common friend and gradually became close while attending parties and exploring places together.
“In those days, you didn’t have so many restaurants like you have today. And so I was constantly looking for a place where I could find some food which was closer to my food, Italian food, that kind. And then we discovered this place. It was a Greek restaurant where many students, especially European students, but also Indian students, used to go for their meals. And that is then where I met Rajiv in that restaurant”, Gandhi said.
“When I first met him, I felt almost immediately that, you know, he was someone I really loved to be with, and of course I learned that it was the same for him. I remember when I first met him, a friend, a common friend introduced us. Then, you know, we became friends, going to parties, friends going to see sights. We went to a Valentine party where there were lots of students”, she added.
She said his gentleness, alongside his good looks, left a lasting impression on her.
“He was a very gentle-looking person. Of course, he was very good-looking, but that gentleness came through. And that was something which really touched me. And so that, of course, I will never forget when I first met him.”
Sonia Gandhi’s X account shows that she joined the platform in February 2013, but the post sharing the video is her only post on the account. The post also comes two days after she joined Instagram.