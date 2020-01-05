Congress condemns Nankana Sahib gurdwara attack

Congress president Sonia Gandhi said, “Government of India should also press for immediate registration of case, arrest and action against the culprits.” Congress president Sonia Gandhi said, “Government of India should also press for immediate registration of case, arrest and action against the culprits.”

Condemning the attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday asked the Government to take up the issue with Islamabad to ensure the security of the Sikh pilgrims.

In a statement, Sonia said the “unwarranted and unprovoked attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib….by an unruly mob of miscreants” was condemnable. Expressing concern over the safety of Sikh pilgrims, she asked the government to “immediately take up the issue with Pakistani authorities to ensure security for the pilgrims and adequate security for the Holy shrine to prevent any future attacks”.

“Government of India should also press for immediate registration of case, arrest and action against the culprits,” she said.

Meanwhile, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet, called the attack “reprehensible”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App