Congress social media head Divya Spandana’s Twitter account deleted

Spandana has been credited with a turnaround of the Congress party's social media presence. She often took to Twitter to take jibes at the BJP.

Congress spokesperson Divya Spandana

Congress spokesperson Divya Spandana seems to have deleted her account on Twitter. The profile page of Spandana, also known as Ramya, reads, “This account doesn’t exist.” Earlier on Saturday, her twitter account did not display any tweets and her Twitter bio also did not mention her as head of social media.

There is no official confirmation from either the Congress or Spandana herself on why she has logged off Twitter. When news agency ANI questioned Spandana on if she is parting ways from the Congress, she refuted the claim. “Your source is wrong,” she said.

Spandana, the social media head of the grand old party, has been credited with a turnaround of the Congress party’s social media presence. She often took to Twitter to take jibes at the BJP.

In her last tweet congratulating Nirmala Sitharaman on her new role as the Finance Minister, Spandana wrote, “Congratulations @nsitharaman on taking charge of a portfolio that was only last held by another woman, Indira Gandhiji in 1970 — makes us womenfolk proud! The GDP not looking great, I’m sure you will do your best to revive the economy. You have our support. Best wishes.” Her tweet comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with German dictator Adolf Hitler also created a row in the run-up to Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress on Thursday had announced a one month ban on its spokespersons on TV debates. “All media channels/editors are requested to not place Congress representatives on their shows,” the party’s spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had tweeted.

