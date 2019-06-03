Congress social media head Divya Spandana off Twitter, goes incommunicado

Adding to the confusion and uncertainty within the Congress after its Lok Sabha poll defeat, the party’s social media department head Divya Spandana on Sunday deleted her Twitter handle and quit internal WhatsApp groups without assigning any reason. She has gone incommunicado since then.

Advertising

While some of her colleagues said she had indicated that she will be around only till May 19, the last day of polling for the Lok Sabha polls, party leaders claimed she is very much around and is in touch with her department, working on its immediate and future strategy.

Divya is often credited with turning around the Congress’s social media presence by giving it aggression as it battled the BJP, which has a much formidable team and presence on the social media. Her vanishing act comes at a time when the party is in a flux following its defeat in the elections.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has since then expressed his wish to step down but his offer is yet to the accepted.

In October last year, Spandana had suddenly gone silent on Twitter for some days, triggering speculation about her removal. Her bio on the Twitter handle had also disappeared for some hours then. But both Divya and AICC communication head Randeep Surjewala had then asserted that reports that she has either quit or was sacked from the post are untrue. But today, Surjewala too remained unavailable for comments.