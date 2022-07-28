scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

‘Atrocious, insulting’: Opposition leaders slam Smriti Irani, BJP over row with Sonia Gandhi

While the Congress accused BJP MPs of subjecting Sonia Gandhi to "brutal heckling, verbal assault and physical intimidation", Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman accused Gandhi of speaking in a “threatening tone” with BJP members.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
July 28, 2022 6:18:47 pm
Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh (left) and Karti Chidambaram, and TMC MP Mohua Maitra came out in support of Sonia Gandhi. (File Photos)

Several Opposition leaders on Thursday threw their weight behind Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who was involved in a face-off with Union minister Smriti Irani in the Lok Sabha.

While the Congress accused BJP MPs of subjecting Gandhi to “brutal heckling, verbal assault and physical intimidation”, Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman accused Gandhi of speaking in a “threatening tone” with BJP members.

Tense scenes were witnessed in the Lok Sabha after the House proceedings were adjourned briefly over the ruling party’s protests against a remark made by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. After the House was adjourned, Sonia Gandhi walked up to the treasury benches side, amidst slogans seeking an apology from Chowdhury as well as herself. Irani had raised the issue in the House and sought an apology from Chowdhury for referring to President Droupadi Murmu as ‘Rashtrapatni’, which he said was done by mistake during a television interview. When the House was adjourned, Gandhi turned to leave. At the same time, BJP women MPs were shouting “Sonia Gandhi maafi mango”. Hearing this, Gandhi went up to talk to Rama Devi, a senior BJP MP and one of the presiding officers for the Lok Sabha. Apparently, Gandhi asked why her name was being dragged into the controversy. When Gandhi approached them, the BJP women MPs who were standing around Irani started shouting slogans “maafi mango”. Gandhi was seen saying something to Irani, who was then heard asking, “how can you talk to me like this and that she (Sonia Gandhi) is intimidating us,” Congress sources said.

Following this, Congress leaders rallied behind the party’s president, seeking action for the alleged double standards of the BJP MPs.

“Atrocious and insulting behaviour by Union Minister Smriti Irani in the Lok Sabha today! But will she be pulled up by the Speaker? Are rules only meant for the Opposition,” Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

Former minister Milind Deora said he had never seen Gandhi being rude or impolite, even when provoked. “This is not the first time that she has been targeted personally and of late, unjustly, both inside & outside Parliament. She has and will always endure,” he tweeted.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra, too, came out in support of the Congress president and said the 75-year-old leader was “encircled and heckled pack-wolf style”.

In a tweet, Moitra said, “Was in Lok Sabha when 75 year old lady senior leader encircled & heckled pack-wolf style when all she did was walk over & speak (masked) to another senior lady panel chairperson.” “Disgusted to read BJP lies and false version in press,” the Trinamool Congress MP said.

Earlier, in another tweet, Moitra had said, “All rules in Lok Sabha always only for Opposition. Today as soon as LS started before Hon’ble Speaker could even say ‘Baithiye’ mic was hijacked by BJP for 10 minute tirade. Different strokes for different folks.”

NCP MP Supriya Sule tweeted: “Unfortunate scenes were witnessed in lok sabha today. Was shocked to hear un necessary sloganeering against Mrs Gandhi after house was adjourned. We all should take responsibility of the house and maintain its dignity and decorum.”

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram lashed out at the saffron party, calling the “outrage” of both Irani and Sitharaman “fake” and that the BJP is “manufacturing a controversy”.

The Congress party also posted a statement slamming Irani. “Smriti Irani By behaving unparliamentarily with Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji in Parliament today, you have tarnished not only a woman but also women across the country and the dignity of the House. Stop the nonsense and answer your ‘illegal bar scam’,” they wrote on Twitter.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...Premium
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on IndiaPremium
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selectedPremium
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selected
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s pastPremium
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s past

Earlier in the day, Sitharaman and Irani had led an offensive against the Congress inside and outside Parliament for a reference to President Murmu as ‘Rashtrapatni’ by Chowdhury.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

'Rashtrapatni' remark: Lok Sabha witnesses tensed moments as Sonia Gandhi questions BJP MPs

2

Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Trinamool's charmed circles

3

Facing flak over 'rashtrapatni' remark, Adhir says will apologise to President Murmu, not to 'hypocrites'

4

Explained: Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?

5

Vikrant Rona movie review: Kiccha Sudeep’s pan-India film is low on entertainment, high on confusion

Featured Stories

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka'...
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka'...
What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
Explained: What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?
Explained: What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
Arun Sagar, BJP MP who talked of irregularities in govt scheme in UP a Da...
Arun Sagar, BJP MP who talked of irregularities in govt scheme in UP a Da...
BJP accepts junior role in Nagaland alliance, murmurs within state unit
BJP accepts junior role in Nagaland alliance, murmurs within state unit
Chennai set to host 44th Chess Olympiad
Live Updates

Chennai set to host 44th Chess Olympiad

What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?
Explained

What is Google Street View and why has it launched in India now?

Arrest of Partha Chatterjee, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
Opinion

Arrest of Partha Chatterjee, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee

BJP accepts junior role in Nagaland alliance, murmurs within state unit

BJP accepts junior role in Nagaland alliance, murmurs within state unit

What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show
Opinion

What Ranveer Singh’s nude photos show

Why Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly revenue, and what's next
Explained

Why Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly revenue, and what's next

Premium
Bank employee dies by suicide, note mentions harassment by representatives of instant loan apps
Bengaluru

Bank employee dies by suicide, note mentions harassment by representatives of instant loan apps

Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion
Vikrant Rona review

Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

Premium
Shyja, the Kerala woman who 'loves' her moustache

Shyja, the Kerala woman who 'loves' her moustache

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement