‘Atrocious, insulting’: Opposition leaders slam Smriti Irani, BJP over row with Sonia Gandhi

Several Opposition leaders on Thursday threw their weight behind Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who was involved in a face-off with Union minister Smriti Irani in the Lok Sabha.

While the Congress accused BJP MPs of subjecting Gandhi to “brutal heckling, verbal assault and physical intimidation”, Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman accused Gandhi of speaking in a “threatening tone” with BJP members.

Tense scenes were witnessed in the Lok Sabha after the House proceedings were adjourned briefly over the ruling party’s protests against a remark made by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. After the House was adjourned, Sonia Gandhi walked up to the treasury benches side, amidst slogans seeking an apology from Chowdhury as well as herself. Irani had raised the issue in the House and sought an apology from Chowdhury for referring to President Droupadi Murmu as ‘Rashtrapatni’, which he said was done by mistake during a television interview. When the House was adjourned, Gandhi turned to leave. At the same time, BJP women MPs were shouting “Sonia Gandhi maafi mango”. Hearing this, Gandhi went up to talk to Rama Devi, a senior BJP MP and one of the presiding officers for the Lok Sabha. Apparently, Gandhi asked why her name was being dragged into the controversy. When Gandhi approached them, the BJP women MPs who were standing around Irani started shouting slogans “maafi mango”. Gandhi was seen saying something to Irani, who was then heard asking, “how can you talk to me like this and that she (Sonia Gandhi) is intimidating us,” Congress sources said.

स्मृति ईरानी आज संसद में कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष श्रीमती सोनिया गांधी जी से असंसदीय व्यवहार करके आपने सिर्फ़ एक महिला को ही नहीं बल्कि देश भर की महिलाओं और सदन की गरिमा को भी धूमिल किया है व्यर्थ की बातें बंद कीजिए और अपने ‘अवैध बार घोटाले’ पर जवाब दीजिए#स्मृति_ईरानी_शर्म_करो — Congress (@INCIndia) July 28, 2022

Following this, Congress leaders rallied behind the party’s president, seeking action for the alleged double standards of the BJP MPs.

“Atrocious and insulting behaviour by Union Minister Smriti Irani in the Lok Sabha today! But will she be pulled up by the Speaker? Are rules only meant for the Opposition,” Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

Former minister Milind Deora said he had never seen Gandhi being rude or impolite, even when provoked. “This is not the first time that she has been targeted personally and of late, unjustly, both inside & outside Parliament. She has and will always endure,” he tweeted.

Was in Lok Sabha when 75 year old lady senior leader encircled & heckled pack-wolf style when all she did was walk over & speak (masked) to another senior lady panel chairperson. Disgusted to read BJP lies & false version in press. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 28, 2022

TMC MP Mahua Moitra, too, came out in support of the Congress president and said the 75-year-old leader was “encircled and heckled pack-wolf style”.

Earlier, in another tweet, Moitra had said, “All rules in Lok Sabha always only for Opposition. Today as soon as LS started before Hon’ble Speaker could even say ‘Baithiye’ mic was hijacked by BJP for 10 minute tirade. Different strokes for different folks.”

NCP MP Supriya Sule tweeted: “Unfortunate scenes were witnessed in lok sabha today. Was shocked to hear un necessary sloganeering against Mrs Gandhi after house was adjourned. We all should take responsibility of the house and maintain its dignity and decorum.”

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram lashed out at the saffron party, calling the “outrage” of both Irani and Sitharaman “fake” and that the BJP is “manufacturing a controversy”.

The version of events as narrated by @nsitharaman is totally false from what actually happened in the Lok Sabha. She wasn’t there,but I was. @BJP4India is manufacturing a controversy. https://t.co/cQu8m6FFIR — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) July 28, 2022

The Congress party also posted a statement slamming Irani. “Smriti Irani By behaving unparliamentarily with Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji in Parliament today, you have tarnished not only a woman but also women across the country and the dignity of the House. Stop the nonsense and answer your ‘illegal bar scam’,” they wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Sitharaman and Irani had led an offensive against the Congress inside and outside Parliament for a reference to President Murmu as ‘Rashtrapatni’ by Chowdhury.