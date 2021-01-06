Congress slams Uttarakhand BJP chief’s ‘sexist remark’, seeks action

scorecardresearch
Written by Lalmani Verma | Dehradun | January 6, 2021 4:05:53 am
The BJP’s state media in-charge Manveer Chauhan said the video “could be tampered with”.

The Congress on Tuesday accused Uttarakhand BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat of making sexist remarks and called for disciplinary proceedings against him after a video emerged in which Bhagat purportedly called Leader of Opposition Indira Hridayesh a “budhia” (old woman).

“Our Leader of Opposition is saying that several MLAs are in touch with her…arre budhia, tujhse kyun sampark karengey? (Why will they contact you, old woman),” Bhagat is purportedly heard saying in the video.

The Uttarakhand BJP chief could not be reached for comment. However, the BJP’s state media in-charge Manveer Chauhan said the video “could be tampered with”.

