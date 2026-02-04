‘Spin doctors at work’: Congress slams PM for ‘pushing through’ India-US trade deal with ‘no details’

The India–US trade deal announced by Washington on Monday night has sparked fresh political controversy, with the Opposition questioning its transparency and warning of its implications for Indian farmers, manufacturing, and strategic autonomy.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh flagged the absence of a joint statement even 36 hours after US President Donald Trump’s announcement. In a post on X, Ramesh said that while the government’s “spin doctors” were active, there was still no clarity on the terms of the agreement, even as it appeared India had agreed to liberalise agricultural imports. He said Parliament and the public deserved a full explanation of why the announcement was rushed through.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate also raised concerns, questioning why the deal was announced first by Trump and how an increase from an average tariff of under 3 per cent to 18 per cent could be projected as a win for India. She warned that higher imports of American goods could hurt the ‘Make in India’ programme and domestic manufacturing, and asked whether the deal would constrain India’s strategic choices, including oil purchases from Russia and its role at Iran’s Chabahar port.

The trade deal

Trump said the US had reduced tariffs on Indian goods from 50 per cent to 18per cent “with immediate effect”. The announcement came after India addressed several US demands in the Union Budget and stepped up trade talks with partners such as the UK and the European Union.

What Rahul Gandhi said

The political row unfolded amid heightened tensions in Parliament, where Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has sharpened his attack on PM Narendra Modi over the past two days. Outside Parliament, Gandhi said the sudden clinching of the trade deal after months of pause showed that Modi was “under pressure”. He alleged that the pressure stemmed from developments in the US involving industrialist Gautam Adani and the release of files linked to Jeffrey Epstein, claiming the Prime Minister was “compromised”.

Gandhi’s remarks came as the stand-off in the Lok Sabha intensified after he was repeatedly stopped from referring to former Army chief General M M Naravane’s unpublished memoir while raising national security concerns linked to the 2020 Ladakh standoff with China. Protests by Opposition MPs following the Chair’s intervention led to the suspension of eight members for the remainder of the Budget Session.