Congress slams PM Modi for not naming Pakistan in India-Saudi joint statement

The Congress Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not explicitly naming Pakistan as the “terror nourisher” in the joint statement issued Wednesday after his talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Taking to Twitter, Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “Modiji on February 18 said ‘the time for talks with Pakistan is over, and now action will be taken’. Modiji on February 20 saying — India and Pakistan will talk as Modiji has been trying for since May 2014. And he forgot to name the “terror nourisher” Pakistan in the joint statement.”

In the statement, the Indian and Saudi leader condemned terrorism and called on all countries to renounce the use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy. However, it did not name Pakistan in this context.

In para 34 of the document, the Crown Prince had “appreciated consistent efforts made by Prime Minister Modi since May 2014 including Prime Minister’s personal initiatives to have friendly relations with Pakistan.”

“In this context, both sides agreed on the need for creation of conditions necessary for the resumption of comprehensive dialogue between India and Pakistan,” it said.

The talks between India and Saudi Arabia came days after the February 14 terror attack at Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama by the Pakistan based outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) that killed 40 CRPF jawans.

